Arts Leaders Discuss Taking the Risk to Find New Talent and Expand Audience Demographics

Part 2 of the Hal Luftig-presented roundtable focuses on the how to move forward by creating equitable theatre spaces.

In light of the Biden-Harris administration affirming its commitment to the arts in platforms and speeches, a number of theatre professionals gathered virtually to discuss what that could look like—and what they hope to see. Check out Hal Luftig, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Victoria Bailey, T. Oliver Reid, and Warren Adams in Part 2 of the roundtable above.

Among the topics discussed are being a gatekeeper for emerging talent, what it means to see yourself represented on the stage, creating real and meaningful diversity on stage and behind the scenes, and reaching new audiences.

Luftig (Kinky Boots) is a Tony-winning producer, Jennings-Roggensack is the vice president for cultural affairs for Arizona State University and executive director of ASU Gammage and serves on several committees at The Broadway League, Bailey is executive director of TDF. T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams are co–founders and artistic directors of the Black Theatre Coalition.

