Arts Leaders Discuss the Future of Theatre and Cabinet-Level Representation

The new roundtable focuses on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to the arts.

In light of the Biden-Harris administration affirming its commitment to the arts in platforms and speeches, a number of theatre professionals gathered virtually to discuss what that could look like—and what they hope to see. Check out Hal Luftig, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Victoria Bailey, T. Oliver Reid, and Warren Adams in the video above.

Among the topics discussed in the roundtable are establishing a Secretary of the Arts position, securing health care for arts workers, expanding diversity and inclusion on stage and behind-the-scenes, and defining the future of theatre following the pandemic.

Luftig (Kinky Boots) is a Tony-winning producer, Jennings-Roggensack is the vice president for cultural affairs for Arizona State University and executive director of ASU Gammage and serves on several committees at The Broadway League, Bailey is executive director of TDF. T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams are co–founders and artistic directors of the Black Theatre Coalition.

The video is part of Luftig’s new podcast series Broadway Biz with Hal Luftig. New episodes will debut weekly with a different artist, expert, or industry leader to chat about every step and specialty in the process that gets a show from idea to audience.