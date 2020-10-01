#ArtsHero Launches Campaign to Get Kids and Teens Involved With Civic Engagement

A new letter writing campaign will urge U.S. Congress to pass the DAWN Act.

The #ArtsHero campaign has partnered up with a coalition of youth arts organizations to launch #ArtsAreMySuperpower, a nationwide letter writing effort throughout October for kids and teens. Much like the original campaign , the letters urge the U.S. Congress to pass the DAWN Act (Defend Arts Workers Now).

To help youth get started, #ArtsAreMySuperpower offers free templates and other creative activities to express their love of the arts and demonstrate its contribution to society.

The collective includes Theatre for Young Audiences, The American Alliance for Theatre & Education, International Performing Arts for Youth, Association of Teaching Artists, iTheatrics, and New Victory.

“Young people have a right to access the arts as a central part of their lives and their education,” says Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, executive director of TYA. “Our children deserve a future that prioritizes the arts and a government that recognizes the importance that the arts play in their development.”