As COVID-19 Precautions Continue, Boston-Area Theatres Join Others in Shutting Down

Here are the New England theatres that have announced cancellations in light of the spread of coronavirus.

As restrictions on large gatherings across the country begin to take effect in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, Boston-area regional theatres are canceling performances. The city's theatre scene is not alone, with arts companies in New York City—including all Broadway productions—Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and more making similar efforts as the situation evolves.

See below for for more information:

- Huntington Theatre Company will cancel all public performances and events at both the Huntington Avenue Theatre and the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts until further notice. Affected productions include the company's upcoming world premiere of Our Daughters, Like Pillars, scheduled for March 20–April 19.

- SpeakEasy Stage Company's production of The Children, which began February 28 and was slated to run through March 28 in the Roberts Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion, has therefore canceled its remaining performances as well.

- The American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has canceled or postponed several events slated to play its Oberon space over the next few weeks, including Dreamgirls, Penny Arcade, and Beloved King. For the full list, click here. The A.R.T.'s pre-Broadway engagement of 1776 is still expected to begin May 17 at the Loeb Drama Center.

- Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled all performances at Symphony Hall, as well as its performances at the Linde Center at Tanglewood, through March 28.

- Broadway in Boston has postponed the upcoming touring engagements of Jersey Boys (scheduled for March 18–22) and The Band's Visit (March 24–April 5) following Governor Charlie Baker's ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 3:30 PM ET)