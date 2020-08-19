As Indoor Theatre Remains a No-Go, Barrington Stage Company Rethinks Fall Slate of Concerts, Readings, More

Some shows will move to the theatre's outdoor space; some will go online; some will happen later in the year.

Though Barrington Stage Company was the first regional theatre to re-open during the coronavirus pandemic with an Equity-approved production of Harry Clarke (and a Rodgers and Hammerstein revue beginning tonight), some of its remaining scheduled programming will have to wait in the wings a bit longer.

The Berkshires venue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has shifted a significant portion of its fall offerings as indoor theatres remain shuttered until the state reaches Phase 3, Step 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan.

Among the shows affected by the shakeup are Leslie Kritzer’s Is It Over Yet? (moved from September 6 on the mainstage to August 30 on BSC’s outdoor stage, with a newly added matinee), Marilyn Maye’s Party Time (scheduled for August 24, now postponed), and Ann Hampton Callaway’s Linda Ronstadt tribute with Billy Stritch (instead of the August 31 and September 1 in-person performances, Callaway will present a virtual concert, Diva Power, from her home).

Additionally, the reading of Mark St. Germain’s new play Eleanor, starring Tony winner Harriet Harris as Eleanor Roosevelt, will now be filmed on the Mainstage without an audience and streamed September 4 and 5 at the original 7:30 PM ET performance times. Two other productions scheduled for this fall—Jeffrey Hatcher’s Three Viewings (starring Debra Jo Rupp) and Arthur Miller’s The Price—have been postponed until later this year, though Rupp will reunite with her That ‘70s Show co-star Kurtwood Smith for a streaming version of the former, available September 23–26 with a minimum donation of $25.

BSC is by now no stranger to playing things by ear in the wake of the public health crisis. Harry Clarke was initially supposed to play indoors with a socially distanced seating configuration, but swiftly moved outdoors under government guidance. When outdoor gathering capacities were subsequently reduced to 50, the company was able to move patrons around to minimize rescinding tickets.

“Art is healing power, and we've started the healing process,” Artistic Director Julianne Boyd told Playbill recently. “And hopefully, as the state opens up more—and as things get a little better—we'll be able to do more. But we will wait. We're patient, and we'll wait to see when this happens. And we'll be ready.”

For tickets and more season information, visit BarringtonStageCo.org.