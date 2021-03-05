As London Theatres Approach Reopening, Everybody's Talking About Jamie Will Return to the West End in May

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   As London Theatres Approach Reopening, Everybody's Talking About Jamie Will Return to the West End in May
By Andrew Gans
Mar 05, 2021
 
The cast will be headed by Noah Thomas as Jamie New and Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Melissa Jacques and Noah Thomas Matt Crockett

The hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will return to London's Apollo Theatre—with social distancing—beginning May 20.

Shane Richie (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!), who had been scheduled to return to the production when it was planning a December reopening, will play the roles of Hugo/Loco Chanelle (through July 18) with Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, and Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge.

Capacity at the Apollo has been reduced to about 50 percent to comply with COVID-19 guidelines with socially distanced seats plus robust risk mitigation. For further information visit NimaxTheatres.com. The announcement follows Six's plans to return around the same time at the Nimax-owned Lyric Theatre.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The upcoming film of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, from New Regency, Film4, and Warp Films, stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film directorial debut. The movie musical will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Butterell. The production is directed by Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, casting by Will Burton, musical supervision by Theo Jamieson, musical direction by Richard Weeden, and video design by Luke Halls.

Check Out Photos of the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Check Out Photos of the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

12 PHOTOS
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Cast of <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.