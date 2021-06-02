Ashley Blanchet, Adrianna Hicks, Isabelle McCalla, More Cast in Paper Mill's Streaming Beehive Musical

Casey Hushion directs the virtual production with choreography by Jennifer Werner.

Six musical theatre favorites will star in the Paper Mill Playhouse's upcoming production of Beehive: The ’60s Musical, which concludes the New Jersey theatre’s 2020–2021 season of streaming productions.

Directed by Casey Hushion, the virtual production will be available only to season subscribers June 12–26.

The company includes Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful) as Gina, Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe’s Cafe) as Alison, Adrianna Hicks (Six, The Color Purple) as Wanda, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Patti, Anastacia McCleskey (The Secret Life of Bees, Waitress) as Jasmine, and Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls, Wicked) as Laura.

Music director Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls) will lead an onstage band featuring Kate Amrine on trumpet, Paige Durr on drums, Alexandra Eckhardt on bass, Alexa Tarantino on sax, and Meg Toohey on guitar.

Beehive, created by Larry Gallagher, chronicles a momentous decade and the many-faceted, powerful female voices that helped shape it, including Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Janis Joplin, and Tina Turner.

The creative team also includes choreographer Jennifer Werner, production stage manager Andrea Cibelli, costume designer Jen Caprio, wig designer Kaitlyn Adams, scenic designer Kelly James Tighe, lighting designer Charlie Morrison, and sound designer Matt Kraus. Video production is by Milliron Studios.

Paper Mill also announced it will offer subscribers its entire 2020–2021 streaming lineup June 12–26, including Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Pete ’n’ Keely, Sing in a New Year!, and Beehive. “In this age of ‘binge watching’ your favorite series online, we are thrilled to provide new Paper Mill audiences this special opportunity to see all the great virtual work we’ve produced this season!” says Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

