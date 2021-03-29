Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Anaïs Mitchell, More Star in Amplify 2021 Concert March 29

Kate Baldwin directs the streaming benefit for Maestra Music.

Broadway favorites Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Anaïs Mitchell, and more take part in the Maestra Music Amplify 2021 concert March 29 at 8 PM ET. The streaming performance raises money and highlights Maestra’s programs providing support, visibility, and community for female, non-binary, transgender, and gender non-conforming music makers in the theater industry.

An interactive pre-show will kick things off at 7 PM with Mastra Music founder Georgia Stitt. For more information and tickets, visit MaestraMusic.org.

Brooks Ashmanskas and Andréa Burns host the event, which features stories, conversations, and musical performances from a variety of theatre makers. The full lineup also includes Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Kirsten Childs, Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, and Bernadette Peters. The finale, written for the concert by Lynne Shankel, is performed by Shoshana Bean.

READ: Maestra Music Is Revolutionizing Gender Parity in Theatre

Tony nominee Kate Baldwin serves as director with Baldwin, Stitt, and Laura Ivey as producers. The evening’s music directors and arrangers include Park, Siddiqui, Annastasia Victory, and Julianne B. Merrill, who also serves as technical director. The concert is presented in association with Broadway Unlocked.

In post-show virtual hangouts, higher level contributors will have exclusive opportunities to connect in individual chat rooms with Broadway stars including Gavin Creel and Celia Keenan-Bolger; The Cher Show stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond; Chaplin co-stars Jenn Colella and Rob McClure; The Book of Mormon original original cast members James Andrew Rannells; Park and fellow Mean Girls alum Erika Henningsen; and The Prom leading ladies Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla.

