Ashley Park Tapped to Star in New Comedy From Crazy Rich Asians Screenwriter Adele Lim

The untitled project will follow four Asian-Americans who travel to Asia.

Tony Award nominee Ashley Park has landed her next screen project: a yet-to-be-titled comedy. Variety reports that the stage favorite will star in the directorial debut of Adele Lim, co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians.

The Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures project, penned by Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens collaborators Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, will follow four Asian-American women who travel to Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao, and Lim will produce alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.

Park, a Tony nominee for her performance as Gretchen Wieners in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, last appeared on Broadway in Grand Horizons. Her additional stage credits include KPOP, Sunday in the Park With George, and The King and I. More recently, she’s appeared on screen in Emily in Paris, Girls5Eva, and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she was slated to headline a revival of Thoroughly Modern Millie at New York City Center.