Asian-American Actors Join Forces for World Premiere of I Am Here Music Video

Adam Gwon's anthem, inspired by generations of quiet perseverance, is a call to empower Asian-Americans by seeking a more just America.

A host of Asian-American actors—including George Takei (Allegiance), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Raymond J Lee (Groundhog Day), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera), and Jose Llana (King and I)—have joined forces to honor the vast breadth of their existence in the American story by participating in the premiere of the new music video “I Am Here.”

The video, released during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, features an original song composed by Asian-American composer Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), with musical direction and orchestrations by Ted Arthur and direction by NAACP Image Award nominee Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street).

Inspired by generations of quiet perseverance, "I Am Here" is a call to empower Asian-Americans by seeking a more just America for all.

Performers also include Jon Jon Briones, Deborah S. Craig, Angel Desai, Amy Hill, Diana Huey, Devin Ilaw, Kendyl Ito, Adam Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Karl Josef Co, Nehal Joshi, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Kylie Kuioka, Jaygee Macapugay, Alan Muraoka, Diane Phelan, Zach Piser, Hazel Anne Raymundo, Thom Sesma, Pearl Sun, Riza Takahashi, Christine Toy Johnson, Kay Trinidad, Vishal Vaidya, and Virginia Wing.

Rounding out the creative team are producing consultant Valerie Lau-Kee, musical coordinator David Lai, video editor Ikpemoghena "Ace" Ikharo, sound engineer Maxine R. Gutierrez, and creative consultant Ann Harada.

Performing to raise awareness for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, viewers are encouraged to affirm allyship and stand against hate with bystander intervention training. For more information or to donate, visit AdvancingJustice-aajc.org.

