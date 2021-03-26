Asian and Pacific Islander Theatre Artists Call for Unity and Strength in Anti-Hate PSA

The video includes dozens of Broadway alums, including David Henry Hwang and Lea Salonga.

A new PSA from the Consortium of Asian American Theatres & Artists (CAATA) calls for AAPI theatre artists to stay strong and unite against the hate faced by Asian Americans that is making headlines around the world. The video features over 50 theatre artists, including Ann Harada, Lea Salonga, Jenna Ushkowitz, Ruthie Ann Miles, Marc delaCruz, and Telly Leung.

“As storytellers, we know the importance of representation on stage and in films and media. We speak our truths in the face of apathy and hatred,” the artists collectively say. “Whatever platform you have, use it.”

The video begins with a quote from Soft Power, the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist with a score co-written by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori, that explores the Asian-American experience. Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue, who starred in The Public's Off-Broadway premiere production of the musical, both appear in the PSA, as does Hwang.

Stop AAPI Hate: A Resource Guide to Support the Asian-American Community

Also appearing in the video are Adrian Budhu, Andi Meyer, Carla Ching, Cathy Ang, Chay Yew, Christine Toy Johnson, Christopher Chen, Conrad Ricamora, Dawn Akemi Saito, Diep Tran, EJ Zimmerman, Elena Chang, Emika Abe, Eric Ting, Francis Jue, James Seol, Kate Rigg, Ken Savage, Kit Yan, Lauren Yee, Leilani Chan, Leslie Ishii, Lily Tung Crystal, Liz Casasola, Lloyd Suh, Macy Jocelyn Adrales Kisicki, May Adrales, Mei Ann Teo, Midori Francis, Moses Goods, Nandita Shenoy, Natasha Sinha, Olivia Oguma, Ova Saopeng, Paolo Montalban, Pun Bandhu, Qui Ngyuen, Ralph B. Peña, Randy Wong-Westbrooke, Raymond J. Lee, Rick Shiomi, Sam Tanabe, Seema Sueko, Snehal Desai, Sophia Skiles, Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, Thom Sesma, Torange Yeghiazarian, and Young Jean Lee.

The PSA is part of CAATA’s four-part initiative to combat the rise of anti-Asian hate and violence, which also includes an issued statement and the #HadABadDay social media campaign, referring to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department’s choice of words following the recent Atlanta shooting that left eight dead, six of whom were of Asian descent. Later this year, CAATA, Theatre Communications Group, and HowlRound Theatre Commons will lead a webinar series offering anti-violence and bystander training.