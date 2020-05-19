Ask Broadway Vocal Coach Liz Caplan Your Questions Live (With a Special Guest)

The voice teacher to Ben Platt, John Mulaney, Neil Patrick Harris, Adrienne Warren, and more will offer advice and more May 21.

Renowned Broadway vocal coach Liz Caplan joins Playbill May 21 at 2PM ET for a live Q&A touching on vocal technique, key warm-ups, audition best practices, and more.

Caplan coaches stars like Ben Platt, Hugh Jackman, Caissie Levy, John Mulaney, and Adrienne Warren, and is the production vocal consultant on Dear Evan Hansen, Ain’t Too Proud, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Frozen, as well as films like tick…tick…BOOM! and The Greatest Showman. Tune to Playbill’s Facebook—you’ll even get a surprise appearance from one of Caplan’s celebrity students.

Typically, Caplan also travels the country teaching master classes at universities and arts education institutions. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Caplan hopes to be able to reach students, especially graduating seniors to mark their milestone with a little something extra. Those who watch will consider making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in support of artists in need.

Caplan will be taking questions from the live audience, so be sure to tune in.

