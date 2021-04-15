Assassins Celebration, Featuring Stephen Sondheim, John Weidman, Hillary Clinton, Alums of the Musical, More, Presented April 15

The free virtual event features cast members of the original Off-Broadway production, the Broadway revival, and John Doyle’s upcoming CSC staging.

Classic Stage Company's Tell the Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins is presented virtually April 15 at 8 PM ET.

Directed by CSC’s Tony-winning Artistic Director John Doyle, the free event features cast members of the original Off-Broadway company, the Broadway revival, and Doyle’s upcoming production, the first show CSC will stage when New York City theatres can reopen. Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will also deliver remarks about the musical.

Participants include the full cast of the upcoming CSC production—Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Andy Grotelueschen, Bianca Horn, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, and Katrina Yaukey—plus Patrick Cassidy, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof from the 1990 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons and Becky Ann Baker, Mario Cantone, Michael Cerveris, Mary Catherine Garrison, Alexander Gemignani, Ken Krugman, Marc Kudisch, Anne L. Nathan, Denis O’Hare, Chris Peluso, and Sally Wilfert from Roundabout’s 2004 Broadway production at Studio 54.

Also taking part: Tony-winning directors Jerry Zaks and Joe Mantello, who will share memories from helming the Off-Broadway premiere and 2004 Broadway productions, respectively; director Doyle and music director Greg Jarrett of the upcoming CSC revival; and alumni of CSC and previous Doyle productions, including Quincy Tyler Bernstine, André De Shields, Raúl Esparza, Ann Harada, Audra McDonald, Mary Beth Peil, George Takei, and Tony Yazbeck.

The special event culminates in a discussion with Assassins creators Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.

Assassins, exploring the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons December 18, 1990, and closed February 16, 1991, after 73 performances. The Broadway production received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

CSC was two weeks into rehearsals for Assassins when New York’s performance venues shut down on March 12, 2020. CSC has since pursued digital ways of fulfilling its mission, including the free virtual Classic Conversations series.

Registration is required at ClassicStage.org. The event will be available for viewing until April 19 at 8 PM ET.



