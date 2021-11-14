Assassins Off-Broadway Revival Opens November 14 at Classic Stage Company

Will Swenson, Tavi Gevinson, Steven Pasquale, and more star in the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical.

The tale of America’s most notorious disruptors begins anew as the star-studded Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins opens November 14 at Classic Stage Company. Previews began November 14, and the production was recently extended three weeks through January 29, 2022.

The production was originally slated to begin in April 2020 but was halted just two weeks into rehearsal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill one of the Presidents of the United States. The cast features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey are members of the ensemble.

Directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, who also serves as set designer, the production features costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James, sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, music supervision and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson, and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.

The show remained in the spotlight throughout the pandemic, with CSC’s Classic Conversations series and a reunion special that featured the casts of the original Off-Broadway production, the Broadway revival, and this production. Also during the shutdown, Doyle announced that he would step down from his position as artistic director in fall 2022.

For more information and tickets, visit ClassicStage.org .

