At 93, Marilyn Maye Says (and Sings) 'I'm Still Here'

The veteran cabaret artist tells CBS Sunday Morning that, after returning from the pandemic, her audiences not only cheered but cried.

CBS Sunday Morning recently profiled 93-year-old cabaret favorite Marilyn Maye, who spoke about the effect the pandemic had on her and her audiences alike.

"They always smile and applaud a lot and stand up and cheer and laugh a lot, but this year they cried," Maye said. "They sat at their tables and cried."

Watch the interview, which also features Maye singing "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Cabaret," "What the World Needs Now," and the Stephen Sondheim classic "I'm Still Here," above.

Maye's "Too Late Now," recorded on her RCA The Lamp Is Low album, was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute and included in its 20th Century permanent collection. She made 76 appearances on Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show and was nominated for a Grammy Award in the mid-1960s as Best New Artist. Maye has also appeared in productions of Can-Can, Follies, Mame and Hello, Dolly!. She has toured the country for decades in concert halls and cabarets and was recently featured in a PBS concert filmed during the pandemic.

