At Home With Rebecca Luker, Evening of Song With 3-Time Tony Nominee Luker, Streams June 17

The evening, a streaming benefit for promising new ALS drug candidate Prosetin, is hosted by Tony winner Santino Fontana and features a conversation with Katie Couric.

At Home With Rebecca Luker, a benefit event with the three-time Tony-nominated Broadway star, streams June 17 at 8 PM ET via Zoom.

Hosted by Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana, the evening of song with Luker, most recently on Broadway as Helen in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, also features a conversation with journalist and talk show host Katie Couric.

All of the proceeds from the evening benefit Prosetin, a promising new drug candidate for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. It was in February when Broadway favorite Luker revealed that she had been diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Visit Fundraise.ProjectALS.org/Luker to donate and register. There is a suggested minimum donation of $25. Instructions and the link for An Evening With Rebecca Luker will be provided after donating and registering is complete.

Luker, who is married to fellow multiple Tony nominee Danny Burstein, made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, and was Tony-nominated for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and Fun Home. Blessed with one of the richest sopranos of our time, the actor also frequently graces nightclubs and concert halls around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

ALS is a motor neuron disease that usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. As many as 30,000 Americans are believed to have the disease at any given time.

Go to Prosetin2020.org for more information.

