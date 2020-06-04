At Home With Rebecca Luker, Evening of Song With 3-Time Tony Nominee Luker, Will Also Feature Conversation With Katie Couric

By Andrew Gans
Jun 04, 2020
 
Tony winner Santino Fontana will host the streaming benefit for Prosetin, a promising new ALS drug candidate.
Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker

At Home With Rebecca Luker, a streaming event with the three-time Tony-nominated Broadway star, will be presented June 17 at 8 PM ET via Zoom.

Hosted by Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana, the evening of song with Luker, most recently on Broadway as Helen in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, will also feature a conversation with journalist and talk show host Katie Couric.

Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

All of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Prosetin, a promising new drug candidate for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. It was in February when Broadway favorite Luker revealed that she had been diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Visit Fundraise.ProjectALS.org/Luker to donate and register. There is a suggested minimum donation of $25. Instructions and the link for An Evening With Rebecca Luker will be provided after donating and registering is complete.

Luker, who is married to fellow multiple Tony nominee Danny Burstein, made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, and was Tony-nominated for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and Fun Home. Blessed with one of the richest sopranos of our time, the actor also frequently graces nightclubs and concert halls around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

ALS is a motor neuron disease that usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. As many as 30,000 Americans are believed to have the disease at any given time.

Go to Prosetin2020.org for more information.

From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

The Phantom of the Opera
The Phantom of the Opera
Rebecca Luker in Christine
Rebecca Luker in The Phantom of the Opera. Clive Barda
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Show Boat
Show Boat
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
