At Which Broadway Costume Party Would You You Fit In On Halloween?

<section><h2>Which Broadway Costume Party Are You Attending This Halloween?<br /><div></div></h2><p><p>It's no surprise that theatre people love to dress up, but so do the characters they play! From <em>Mean Girls</em>' sexy Halloween house party to the Palais Garnier Opera House's New Year Masquerade Ball, which Broadway costume party are you attending? Take our quiz to find out!<br /></p><div></div><div></div><div></div></p></section><section><h2>Palais Garnier Opera House House New Year Masquerade Ball, <em>The Phantom of the Opera</em><br /><div></div></h2><p><p>Whether behind curl of lip, swirl of gown, ace of hearts, or face of clown, paper faces are on parade at the Palais Garnier Opera House's New Year Masquerade Ball! You like to retain a certain amount of glamor when you dress up, so this soirée très élégante is perfect for you. Here's a toast to a prosperous year!<br /></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p></p></section><section><h3>Jake's Halloween House Party, <em>Be More Chill</em><br /><div></div></h3><p><p>You must like dressing with theatrical flair—high school theatrical flair, that is—because you're headed for Jake's Halloween House Party from <em>Be More Chill</em>! Whether dressed as your favorite Shakespearean heroine or abominable snowman you made in theatre tech lab, this party promises romantic intrigue and a playlist full of songs that go "Woop!" If you need a break, you could steal some alone time in the bathroom—if it's not already occupied, that is.<br /></p><div></div></p></section><section><h3>Chris Eisel's Halloween House Party, <em>Mean Girls</em><br /></h3><p>Get our your favorite animal ears headband, because you're most at home at Aaron Samuel's friend Chris Eisel's Halloween House Party from <em>Mean Girls</em>. Looking for a unique costume this year? Don't worry; any good North Shore student knows that <em>anything</em> can be made sexy, from Eleanor Roosevelt to corn on the cob. Blast some trashy pop and hit that costume shop to rock a new and different sexy look!<br /><div></div></p></section><section><h3>Harvard's Casual Friday Night Get Together, <em>Legally Blonde The Musical</em><br /><div></div></h3><p><p>It's easier to be the hit of the party when you're standing out in the crowd, so it's no surprise you're headed for a casual Friday night get together with Harvard law students from <em>Legally Blonde</em>—but you'll be the only attendee in costume. Those stuffed shirts need a little excitement, and you know better than anyone that looking fabulous is its own reward, regardless of whether the people around you are rising to the occasion. Shock those beige New Englander intellectuals with a splash of pink, and you're sure to be the talk of the party.<br /></p></p></section><section><h2>Which Broadway character would you most like to dress up as this Halloween?<br /><div></div></h2></section><section><h3>What's your favorite Halloween candy?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Fun size or full size candy bars?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What's your favorite non-Halloween holiday?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Pick a Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Tony Award winner.<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Trick or treat?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What dish are you bringing to the party?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Pick a horror-themed musical.<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What are you most likely to be doing the day after Halloween?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Do you prefer store bought or homemade costumes?<br /></h3></section>