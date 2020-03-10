At Which Broadway Costume Party Would You You Fit In On Halloween?
News
Measured in Love
Social Selects
COVID-19 Updates
Features
Theatre
Classic Arts
Film and TV
The Broadway Q&A Series
Seth Rudetsky
Cast Recordings
Obituaries
Videos
Calendar
Vault
Shows
Jobs
Store
toggle menu
Go
toggle search form
News
Features
COVID-19 Updates
Social Selects
Calendar
Shows
Broadway
Off-Broadway
Touring
Regional
London
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Subscribe to Playbill Jobs
Shop
Quiz
At Which Broadway Costume Party Would You You Fit In On Halloween?
By
Logan Culwell-Block
From
Mean Girls
' sexy Halloween house party to
Phantom of the Opera
's New Year masquerade ball, find out which fictional party suits you with our handy quiz.
<section><h2>Which Broadway Costume Party Are You Attending This Halloween?<br /><div></div></h2><p><p>It's no surprise that theatre people love to dress up, but so do the characters they play! From <em>Mean Girls</em>' sexy Halloween house party to the Palais Garnier Opera House's New Year Masquerade Ball, which Broadway costume party are you attending? Take our quiz to find out!<br /></p><div></div><div></div><div></div></p></section><section><h2>Palais Garnier Opera House House New Year Masquerade Ball, <em>The Phantom of the Opera</em><br /><div></div></h2><p><p>Whether behind curl of lip, swirl of gown, ace of hearts, or face of clown, paper faces are on parade at the Palais Garnier Opera House's New Year Masquerade Ball! You like to retain a certain amount of glamor when you dress up, so this soirée très élégante is perfect for you. Here's a toast to a prosperous year!<br /></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p></p></section><section><h3>Jake's Halloween House Party, <em>Be More Chill</em><br /><div></div></h3><p><p>You must like dressing with theatrical flair—high school theatrical flair, that is—because you're headed for Jake's Halloween House Party from <em>Be More Chill</em>! Whether dressed as your favorite Shakespearean heroine or abominable snowman you made in theatre tech lab, this party promises romantic intrigue and a playlist full of songs that go "Woop!" If you need a break, you could steal some alone time in the bathroom—if it's not already occupied, that is.<br /></p><div></div></p></section><section><h3>Chris Eisel's Halloween House Party, <em>Mean Girls</em><br /></h3><p>Get our your favorite animal ears headband, because you're most at home at Aaron Samuel's friend Chris Eisel's Halloween House Party from <em>Mean Girls</em>. Looking for a unique costume this year? Don't worry; any good North Shore student knows that <em>anything</em> can be made sexy, from Eleanor Roosevelt to corn on the cob. Blast some trashy pop and hit that costume shop to rock a new and different sexy look!<br /><div></div></p></section><section><h3>Harvard's Casual Friday Night Get Together, <em>Legally Blonde The Musical</em><br /><div></div></h3><p><p>It's easier to be the hit of the party when you're standing out in the crowd, so it's no surprise you're headed for a casual Friday night get together with Harvard law students from <em>Legally Blonde</em>—but you'll be the only attendee in costume. Those stuffed shirts need a little excitement, and you know better than anyone that looking fabulous is its own reward, regardless of whether the people around you are rising to the occasion. Shock those beige New Englander intellectuals with a splash of pink, and you're sure to be the talk of the party.<br /></p></p></section><section><h2>Which Broadway character would you most like to dress up as this Halloween?<br /><div></div></h2></section><section><h3>What's your favorite Halloween candy?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Fun size or full size candy bars?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What's your favorite non-Halloween holiday?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Pick a Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Tony Award winner.<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Trick or treat?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What dish are you bringing to the party?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Pick a horror-themed musical.<br /></h3></section><section><h3>What are you most likely to be doing the day after Halloween?<br /></h3></section><section><h3>Do you prefer store bought or homemade costumes?<br /></h3></section>
Test Your Theatre Knowledge:
Photos
Can You Guess These Broadway Stars From Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?
By Ruthie Fierberg | 10/31/2020
Playbill asked actors to share their photos from years past. Do you know who they are?
Quiz
At Which Broadway Costume Party Would You You Fit In On Halloween?
By Logan Culwell-Block |
From
Mean Girls
' sexy Halloween house party to
Phantom of the Opera
's New Year masquerade ball, find out which fictional party suits you with our handy quiz.
Quiz
Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to
Heathers: the Musical
?
By Marc J. Franklin | 10/29/2020
Test your theatre knowledge.
Quiz
Can You Name the Shows That Marked the Broadway Debuts of These 21 Musical Theatre Writers?
By Playbill Staff | 10/25/2020
How well do you know the productions that helped launch the careers of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more?
Quiz
How Much Do You Know About the Tony-Winning
A Chorus Line
?
By Logan Culwell-Block |
5, 6, 7, 8...it’s quiz time in honor of the show’s anniversary.
Quiz
Do You Know All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions of the Decade?
By Marc J. Franklin | 10/11/2020
Ahead of the nominations for the 74th annual Tony Awards, look back at the past 10 years of winners.
Quiz
Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to
The Rocky Horror Show
?
By Marc J. Franklin | 10/10/2020
Test your theatre knowledge.
Quiz
Can You Guess These Musicals From Just Their Synopses?
By Marc J. Franklin | 10/04/2020
Test your theatre knowledge by naming these musicals from their one-sentence plot descriptions in Volume 2.
Quiz
Can You Name These 21 Short-Lived Musicals?
By Playbill Staff | 10/03/2020
Test your Broadway knowledge.
Playbill Sites
Playbill Store
Playbill Classic Arts
PLAYBILLder
Playbill Travel
Contact Playbill
Playbill Discounts
Advertise with Playbill
RSS
Site Map
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Follow Playbill Now
Want Discount Tickets?
Sign up for exclusive discounts and save up to 50% on tickets!
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by