Atlantic Theater and Its Acting School Launch Online Lab, Master Classes, and Free Workshops

All courses, including a lab with Artistic Director Neil Pepe, will be held online on Zoom.

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company and its affiliate Atlantic Acting School are offering both free and tuition-based digital classes for varying ages, backgrounds, and skill levels. Among the education offerings are weekly, free, hour-long performance-focused workshops, a lab for professional actors taught by Artistic Director Neil Pepe, and a master class with Marvel actor Clark Gregg (Avengers, Captain Marvel).

Beginning April 21, Atlantic launches Technique Tuesdays. Running through May 26, the weekly evening series is comprised of hour-long acting workshops led by Atlantic Acting School faculty. Subjects include Atlantic Technique, Practical Aesthetics with Scott Zigler, The Atlantic Technique, Applied with Jacquelyn Landgraf, and The Truth of the Moment with Reggie D. White.

No prior experience for the workshops are required. They will be held via Zoom from 7–9 PM each Tuesday;register at AtlanticTheater.org/virtual-programming.

Tuition-based offerings include the Master Class with Greg, which will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6-7:30 PM, April 28–May 14. Geared towards the trained actor, the advanced scene study class will focus on preparation and performance.

The Lab with Pepe, aimed at working actors, will offer an exploration of the creative process, technique and the business of working on plays with Atlantic's artistic director. Classes will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 6–9 PM, running April 27–May 7. Both are $295.

