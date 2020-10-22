Atlantic Theater Company Presents Virtual Reading of Skeleton Crew October 22

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2020
 
The Fall Reunion Reading Series kicks off with Dominique Morisseau’s play.
Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis
Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis Ahron Foster

Atlantic Theater Company reunites the company of its production of Skeleton Crew for a virtual reading October 22–24. The Dominique Morisseau play made its world premiere at the Off-Broadway institution in 2016.

Directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (who helmed the original staging), the reading stars Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi, all returning to their roles; they're joined by Caroline Clay for the virtual presentation.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakulumi, video editing by Jaime Vallés, original music and sound design by Robert Kaplowitz, original songs by Jimmy “J. Keys” Keys, and original video content by Nicholas Hussong. Kat West serves as stage manager.

The play streams October at 7 PM ET each day, with an additional performance October 24 at 2 PM. Performances are free to watch, but tickets are required. The streams broadcast on Atlantic Theater Company’s YouTube, with donations encouraged to support the company. Click here to register.

As previously announced, Atlantic's fall reading series will continue with Guards at the Taj in November.

First Look at Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the Skeleton Crew in Rehearsal

First Look at Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the Skeleton Crew in Rehearsal

Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, to be helmed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Featured among the cast are Broadway actors Lynda Gravátt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) and Jason Dirden (A Raisin in the Sun). We take you inside rehearsals.

10 PHOTOS
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis, Dominique Morisseau, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis, Dominique Morisseau, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Ahron R. Foster
Nikiya Mathis, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Lynda Gravatt rehearse <i>Skeleton Crew</i>
Nikiya Mathis, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Lynda Gravatt rehearse Skeleton Crew Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt and Nikiya Mathis
Lynda Gravatt and Nikiya Mathis Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis and Jason Dirden
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis and Jason Dirden Ahron R. Foster
Nikiya Mathis, Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt
Nikiya Mathis, Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
Jason Dirden and Lynda Gravatt
Jason Dirden and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
Wendell B. Franklin, Adesola Osakalumi and Jason Dirden
Wendell B. Franklin, Adesola Osakalumi and Jason Dirden Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt, Nikita Mathis, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Wendell B. Franklin
Lynda Gravatt, Nikita Mathis, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Wendell B. Franklin Ahron R. Foster
Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Ahron R. Foster
Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt
Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
