Atlantic Theater Company Presents Virtual Reading of Skeleton Crew October 22

The Fall Reunion Reading Series kicks off with Dominique Morisseau’s play.

Atlantic Theater Company reunites the company of its production of Skeleton Crew for a virtual reading October 22–24. The Dominique Morisseau play made its world premiere at the Off-Broadway institution in 2016.

Directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (who helmed the original staging), the reading stars Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi, all returning to their roles; they're joined by Caroline Clay for the virtual presentation.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakulumi, video editing by Jaime Vallés, original music and sound design by Robert Kaplowitz, original songs by Jimmy “J. Keys” Keys, and original video content by Nicholas Hussong. Kat West serves as stage manager.

The play streams October at 7 PM ET each day, with an additional performance October 24 at 2 PM. Performances are free to watch, but tickets are required. The streams broadcast on Atlantic Theater Company’s YouTube, with donations encouraged to support the company. Click here to register.

As previously announced, Atlantic's fall reading series will continue with Guards at the Taj in November.

