Atlantic Theater Company Will Present Virtual Readings of Skeleton Crew and Guards at the Taj

By Dan Meyer
Oct 06, 2020
 
The Fall Reunion Reading Series kicks off with Dominique Morisseau’s play.
Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis
Jason Dirden and Nikiya Mathis Ahron Foster

Atlantic Theater Company is reuniting the casts and directors of two world premieres the Off-Broadway institution mounted in the past decade: Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau and Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph.

The Fall Reunion Reading Series launches with Skeleton Crew, directed by Tony winner and original director Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Seven Guitars). Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi all return to reprise their roles from the 2016 Off-Broadway production with Caroline Clay joining the cast. The play streams October 22–24 at 7 PM ET, with an additional performance October 24 at 2 PM.

Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed
Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed in Guards at the Taj Doug Hamilton

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakulumi, video editing by Jaime Vallés, original music and sound design by Robert Kaplowitz, original songs by Jimmy “J. Keys” Keys, and original video content by Nicholas Hussong. Kat West serves as stage manager.

Tony nominees Omar Metwally (Sixteen Wounded) and Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) reprise their roles from the 2015 staging of Guards at the Taj, once again directed by Tony nominee Amy Morton (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?). Performances stream November 5–7 at 7 PM, with an additional performance November 7 at 2 PM. The reading features video editing by Jaime Vallés, and Kat West serves as stage manager.

The Atlantic also presents Live with Atlantic: Remix, a free creative conversation about the artistic process of each play. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage interviews Morisseau October 25 at 4 PM, while Joseph and Morton interview each other November 8 at 3 PM.

Performances are free to watch, but tickets are required. The streams broadcast on Atlantic Theater Company’s YouTube, with donations encouraged to support the company. Click here for tickets.

First Look at Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the Skeleton Crew in Rehearsal

Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, to be helmed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Featured among the cast are Broadway actors Lynda Gravátt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) and Jason Dirden (A Raisin in the Sun). We take you inside rehearsals.

10 PHOTOS
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis, Dominique Morisseau, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis, Dominique Morisseau, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Ahron R. Foster
Nikiya Mathis, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Lynda Gravatt rehearse <i>Skeleton Crew</i>
Nikiya Mathis, Wendell B. Franklin, Jason Dirden, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Lynda Gravatt rehearse Skeleton Crew Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt and Nikiya Mathis
Lynda Gravatt and Nikiya Mathis Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis and Jason Dirden
Lynda Gravatt, Nikiya Mathis and Jason Dirden Ahron R. Foster
Nikiya Mathis, Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt
Nikiya Mathis, Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
Jason Dirden and Lynda Gravatt
Jason Dirden and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
Wendell B. Franklin, Adesola Osakalumi and Jason Dirden
Wendell B. Franklin, Adesola Osakalumi and Jason Dirden Ahron R. Foster
Lynda Gravatt, Nikita Mathis, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Wendell B. Franklin
Lynda Gravatt, Nikita Mathis, Jason Dirden, Adesola Osakalumi and Wendell B. Franklin Ahron R. Foster
Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Dominique Morisseau and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Ahron R. Foster
Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt
Wendell B. Franklin and Lynda Gravatt Ahron R. Foster
