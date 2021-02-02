Ato Blankson-Wood, Marcia Gay Harden, More Set for The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues February 2

The digital theatre project returns with new pieces by Kate Hamill, David Lindsay-Abaire, and more.

Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden are among the theatre names set to perform in the newest installment of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologue February 2. Kate Hamill, David Lindsay-Abaire, and Monique Moses are just a few of the playwrights tapped to create new pieces.

The videos air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. The monologues will be available to view through February 6.

Performers also joining the fold this week include Juliana Canfield, Gabriel Ebert, Princess Jacob, Sakina Jaffrey, VonDexter Montegut II, Jason O'Connell, David Hull, Sarah Steele, Ana Villafañe, Kate Willett, and Alison Wright.

Alex Edelman, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, J. Holtham, Jesse Jae Hoon, Laura Jacqmin, Brett Neveu, Ife Olujobi, Anya Richkind, Harrison David Rivers, and Sheri Wilner round out the lineup of writers.

“Nearly a year ago, we took a leap into the then-new world of socially distanced entertainment,” says The 24 Hour Plays Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. “Since then, over 350 new theatre pieces have been viewed over a million times around the world. Now, we have an opportunity—as our founding generation did with The 24 Hour Plays itself in 1995—to turn a singular moment of artists coming together into an enduring institution.”

The process began February 1 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will continue to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the first video at 6 PM.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette.

