Attend The Prom: Tonight Belongs to You December 19

Jonathan Van Ness hosts the virtual celebration headlined by Janelle Monáe, with special appearances by stars from the film.

Jonathan Van Ness just wants to dance with you. Join the Queer Eye host as he emcees an iniclusive, virtual prom December 19 at 8 PM ET on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Musical guest Janelle Monáe performs a headlining set at the dance party, DJ-ed by Galantis. The cast of The Prom film, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, and producer Ryan Murphy, will also make special appearances.

Stars Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose will also be at the prom, of course. Along with Murphy, they'll introduce their Unruly Hearts Initiative, created to connect young audiences with trusted organizations that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and youth through resources for housing insecurity solutions, mental health, mentorship and professional development.

The Prom movie musical, based on the Broadway production of the same name (music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin), landed on the streaming platform December 11.