Audible Releases 2020 Tony Nominee The Sound Inside March 18

By Dan Meyer
Mar 18, 2021
 
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman reprise their roles from the Broadway production for the audio presentation.
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel

Audible continues its spring releases March 18 with an audio play version of 2020 Tony nominee The Sound Inside, starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, reprising their roles from the Broadway production. The Adam Rapp play follows an Ivy League professor who approaches a mysterious student with a troubling proposal.

Also returning from the Broadway staging is director David Cromer, along with composer Daniel Kluger.

READ: How Broadway's The Sound Inside Got Made and Why Audiences Should See It

The Sound Inside had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018 before a Main Stem production hit Studio 54 in 2019. The play scored six 2020 Tony nominations: Best Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Director of a Play, Best Original Score, Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play.

LISTEN: Listen to Selections From the 5 Plays Tony-Nominated for Best Original Score

Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
