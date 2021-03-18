Audible Releases 2020 Tony Nominee The Sound Inside March 18

Audible continues its spring releases March 18 with an audio play version of 2020 Tony nominee The Sound Inside, starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, reprising their roles from the Broadway production. The Adam Rapp play follows an Ivy League professor who approaches a mysterious student with a troubling proposal.
Also returning from the Broadway staging is director David Cromer, along with composer Daniel Kluger.
The Sound Inside had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018 before a Main Stem production hit Studio 54 in 2019. The play scored six 2020 Tony nominations: Best Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Director of a Play, Best Original Score, Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play.
