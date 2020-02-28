Audible's Production of In Love and Struggle Begins at The Minetta Lane

By Olivia Clement
Feb 28, 2020
 
The show brings together women of color, including Sarah Jones, Anita Hill, and Jodie Patterson, for monologues, music, and comedy.
Sarah Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Audible Theater continues its original programming at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre with a limited run of In Love and Struggle beginning February 28. The show brings together women of color for monologues, music, comedy, and tributes.

Running through March 1, In Love and Struggle features playwright and performer Sarah Jones, Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, law professor and famed women's rights activist Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar and writer Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger, and more.

The production will be recorded live and made available as audio productions on the Audible platform at a later date.

