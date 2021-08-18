Audio Musical Loveville High Releases Remastered Version of Series, Bonus Episode, and Album

The nine-episode prom-night musical stars Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, and more.

Loveville High: A Prom in Nine Musical Podcasts is re-releasing the nine-episode remastered series with a special bonus episode featuring writers David Zellnik and Eric Svejcar. In addition to the remastered series in collaboration with Broadway Podcast Network, an album, Loveville High, Songs from the Podcast, will release August 20.

Each 10-minute episode of the series, originally released in 2019, is a self-contained musical telling a different love story at a high school prom—from friendships to romance. The bonus episode features composer Svejcar and lyricsit Zellnik in discussion about the journey of the show, with guests Tamara Meneghini of CU-Boulder and Bryan Aue of Michigan’s Downriver Actors Guild, who talk about turning the podcast into a stage production.

The podcast features the voice talents of Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), current Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), Mason Alexander Park, Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Gizel Jiménez (Wicked), and Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels).

The first two remastered episodes of the series and the bonus episode are available to stream now wherever you get your podcasts, and will be followed with weekly releases of the remaining seven episodes.

Find information on the album, Loveville High, Songs from the Podcast, here.