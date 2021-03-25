Audio Play Version of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue Debuts March 25

Audio Play Version of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue Debuts March 25
By Dan Meyer
Mar 25, 2021
 
The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible co-production stars Simone Missick, Kristolyn Lloyd, André Holland, Keith Randolph Smith, and Blair Underwood.
The latest audio play from Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible season drops March 25 with Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue. The production stars André Holland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Simone Missick, Keith Randolph Smith, and 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the play, with assistant director Bianca LaVerne Jones, sound designer Darron West, and composers Kenny Rampton and Bill Sims Jr. rounding out the creative team.

Paradise Blue first premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2015 and a Signature Theatre Off-Broadway 2018 production, also directed by Santiago-Hudson, starred Lloyd, Missick, and Smith. The drama looks at a community facing changes in Detroit’s gentrifying Blackbottom neighborhood in 1949.

READ: Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew Heading to Broadway

The WTF Audible season continues April 1 with Sanaz Toossi’s Wish You Were Here.

First Look at Paradise Blue Off-Broadway With Dear Evan Hansen’s Kristolyn Lloyd

First Look at Paradise Blue Off-Broadway With Dear Evan Hansen’s Kristolyn Lloyd

The Signature Theatre’s production of Dominique Morisseau’s play began performances April 24.

8 PHOTOS
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0036r_HR.jpg
Simone Missick and Kristolyn Lloyd Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0042r_HR.jpg
Simone Missick Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0018r_HR.jpg
Alphonse Nicholson and Kristolyn Lloyd Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0007r_HR.jpg
Francois Battiste, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Keith Randolph Smith, and Kristolyn Lloyd Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0025r_HR.jpg
Keith Randolph Smith and Kristolyn Lloyd Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0049r_HR.jpg
Kristolyn Lloyd and J. Alphonse Nicholson Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0088r_HR.jpg
Kristolyn Lloyd and J. Alphonse Nicholson Joan Marcus
Paradise_Blue_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_ParadiseBlue0062r_HR.jpg
Keith Randolph Smith and Simone Missick Joan Marcus
