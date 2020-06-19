Audio Presentations of The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, and Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine, More, Now Streaming for Free

Industry News   Audio Presentations of The Mountaintop, Stick Fly, and Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine, More, Now Streaming for Free
By Dan Meyer
Jun 19, 2020
 
L.A. Theatre Works has released six titles to promote Black voices.
Larry Powell and Aja Naomi King audio record <i>The Mountaintop</i>.
Larry Powell and Aja Naomi King audio record The Mountaintop. Matt Petit

A series of six popular titles by Black playwrights are now available to stream as audio plays for free, including Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, Lydia Diamond's Stick Fly, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine.

The recordings, all performed in front of a live audience, were released by L.A. Theatre Works to promote Black voices in the arts.

The Mountaintop stars Larry Powell (The Christians at Playwrights Horizons) and How to Get Away With Murder's Aja Naomi King. Hall's play depicts a fictionalized account of Dr. Martin Luther King's final hours at the Lorraine Motel.

Stick Fly, seen on Broadway in 2011 a few blocks away from The Mountaintop, follows an upper-class African American family wrestling with parental expectations, sibling rivalry, and issues of class and race during a vacation on Martha's Vineyard. The audio play stars Justine Bateman, Dulé Hill, Tinashe Kajese, Terrell Tilford, and more.

Fabulation is Nottage’s satire about a successful African-American publicist named Undine, played by Charlayne Woodard, who stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.

Rounding out the slate of programming are A Huey P. Newton Story, written, directed, and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith; The Night Watcher, written and performed by Charlayne Woodard; and Ceremonies in Dark Old Men by Lonne Elder III.

All six titles are are available to stream for free through August 30 at LATW.org.

Stick Fly, With Dulé Hill, Mekhi Phifer and Tracie Thoms, on Broadway

Stick Fly, With Dulé Hill, Mekhi Phifer and Tracie Thoms, on Broadway

Tony winner Ruben Santiago Hudson, Dulé Hill and Mekhi Phifer are among the members of the LeVay family, who gather for a tense family weekend in Stick Fly, the new play by Lydia R. Diamond, which debuted on Broadway Nov. 18 at the Cort Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

22 PHOTOS
Tracie Thoms and Dul&eacute; Hill
Tracie Thoms and Dulé Hill Richard Termine
Mekhi Phifer and Rosie Benton
Mekhi Phifer and Rosie Benton Richard Termine
Mekhi Phifer and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Mekhi Phifer and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Richard Termine
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Tracie Thoms
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Tracie Thoms Richard Termine
The cast of <i>Stick Fly</i>
The cast of Stick Fly Richard Termine
The cast of <i>Stick Fly</i>
The cast of Stick Fly Richard Termine
Mekhi Phifer, Rosie Benton, Tracie Thoms and Dul&eacute; Hill
Mekhi Phifer, Rosie Benton, Tracie Thoms and Dulé Hill Richard Termine
Tracie Thoms
Tracie Thoms Richard Termine
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Dul&eacute; Hill
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Dulé Hill Richard Termine
Mekhi Phifer and Tracie Thoms
Mekhi Phifer and Tracie Thoms Richard Termine
