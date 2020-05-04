Audio Recording of Aaron Mark's Squeamish, Starring Tony Nominee Alison Fraser, Available to Stream

The horror monologue play debuted Off-Broadway in 2017.

Two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) can be heard in a free audio presentation of writer-director Aaron Mark's play Squeamish, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2017.

The horror monologue play was seen at Theatre Row, presented by All For One Theatre. The audio version, recorded in 2018, is now available for free streaming at PandemicPlayhouse.com. Fraser was nominated for both Outer Critics Circle and Off-Broadway Alliance awards for her work in the production.

Squeamish is the tale of an Upper West Side shrink, a longtime recovering alcoholic, and a world-class hemophobe (fear of blood), who finds herself in her native South Plains of Texas, off her psychotropic drugs, off caffeine, and anything else “unnatural,” after her nephew's sudden death.

Mark’s previous horror monologue play, Empanada Loca with Daphne Rubin-Vega, which became the basis for the Gimlet Media podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach, is currently in development for TV with Blumhouse. He is currently working on a commissioned audio play for Audible called The Vanishing Negative, and his 2013 play Another Medea, with Tom Hewitt, is in the works with Pandemic Playhouse.

Squeamish, featuring original music written and produced by Allison Leyton-Brown and a cameo by Abby Weston, was recorded at PPI Recording Studio. It was mixed and mastered by Angie Teo and produced by Mark for The Spinning Time.