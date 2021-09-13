Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Will Host the 74th Annual Tony Awards

The two-part celebration will take place September 26.

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr., will host the 74th Annual Tony Awards September 26. Six-time Tony winner McDonald will lead the awards portion of the evening, streaming on Paramount+ at 7 PM ET, while Hamilton Tony winner Odom Jr. is set to emcee the live concert event Broadway’s Back!, airing at 9 PM on CBS, Paramount+, and the CBS app.

“I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019–2020 season,” said McDonald, a Tony nominee herself this year for her performance in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway—one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theatre.”

“Broadway is a part of my DNA, and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” said Odom Jr, who received two Oscar nominations earlier this year for his work as an actor and songwriter in One Night in Miami... “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances.”

The awards will be handed out at the Winter Garden Theatre, home to the upcoming The Music Man revival.

Winners for a majority of the categories—the nominees were announced in October last year and voted upon this March—will be revealed in the first part of the ceremony. The subsequent concert will feature the presentation of the night’s final three categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—the three nominees for the latter category—among other Broadway favorites are slated to perform, as well.

A limited number of tickets to attend the ceremony at the Winter Garden will go on sale September 13 at 3 PM ET. Click here for more information.

