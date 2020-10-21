Audra McDonald and Steven Pasquale Will Star in The Good Fight Creators' Coronavirus-Themed Series

The Second Wave, also starring Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling, hails from Robert and Michelle King.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Broadway alum Steven Pasquale, and Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling have joined the cast of a new drama series chronicling a surprise outbreak of the coronavirus in NYC.

The Second Wave hails from Robert and Michelle King, who already work with McDonald on their The Good Wife follow-up The Good Fight on CBS All Access. Pasquale had a multi-episode arc on the former.

Deadline reports McDonald and Schilling play neighbors Rachel and Lily, respectively, as they deal with quarantine, working from home, and relationships. Pasquale plays Rachel’s husband Dr. Zach, a CDC official.

The six-episode series will air on Spectrum on Demand, with Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios serving as co-producers. Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy join the Kings as executive producers.

A premiere date will be announced later, but producers hope to begin production shortly in order to get the series out before the end of the year.

