Audra McDonald and Steven Pasquale Will Star in The Good Fight Creators' Coronavirus-Themed Series

By Dan Meyer
Oct 21, 2020
 
The Second Wave, also starring Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling, hails from Robert and Michelle King.
Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Broadway alum Steven Pasquale, and Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling have joined the cast of a new drama series chronicling a surprise outbreak of the coronavirus in NYC.

The Second Wave hails from Robert and Michelle King, who already work with McDonald on their The Good Wife follow-up The Good Fight on CBS All Access. Pasquale had a multi-episode arc on the former.

Deadline reports McDonald and Schilling play neighbors Rachel and Lily, respectively, as they deal with quarantine, working from home, and relationships. Pasquale plays Rachel’s husband Dr. Zach, a CDC official.

The six-episode series will air on Spectrum on Demand, with Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios serving as co-producers. Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy join the Kings as executive producers.

A premiere date will be announced later, but producers hope to begin production shortly in order to get the series out before the end of the year.

Celebrating 6-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald

Celebrating 6-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald

49 PHOTOS
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and cast in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and Fisher Stevens in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald, 1994 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Carousel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald in Master Class, 1995 Jay Thompson
Audra McDonald, 1996 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Master Class Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998
