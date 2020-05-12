Audra McDonald, Anne Hathaway, Glenn Close, More Set for Public Theater's Virtual Gala

The free event will live stream June 1.

A slew of Public Theater alums, including Audra McDonald, Anne Hathaway, and Glenn Close, will take part in the Off-Broadway institution's We Are One Public virtual gala June 1. The free stream will feature performances and stories to raise money for the theatre, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also joining are Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Stephanie Hsu, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo,Grace McLean, Sandra Oh, Mia Pak, David Hyde Pierce, Phillipa Soo, Trudie Styler & Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, and Kate Wetherhead.

As previously reported, the event will be hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and directed by Kenny Leon. The gala honorees are Audrey and Zygi Wilf, and actor Sam Waterston.

We Are One Public will be available to stream on YouTube, Facebook, and The Public's website.



