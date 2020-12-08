Audra McDonald 'Can't Stop Talking' in Clip From New York City Center Digital Gala

Get a sneak peek of the six-time Tony Award winner's virtual concert performance.

New York City Center has released a sneak peek video from its 2020 virtual gala concert, An Evening With Audra McDonald.

In the clip, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner McDonald performs "Can't Stop Talking" by Frank Loesser, a song she performed for the Obama family and guests at the White House in 2010. The tune is from the 1950 movie musical Let's Dance, starring Betty Hutton and Fred Astaire.

"That's the most exercise I've had in seven months," she quips after the high-speed patter.

The concert was filmed live on the venue's stage and will stream beginning December 9 at 7:30 PM ET. It will be available on demand for one week following the premiere.