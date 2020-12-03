Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino Star in Audio Presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire, Available December 3

The play is co-produced by Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater.

The 2020 edition of the Williamstown Theatre Festival, in partnership with Audible Theater, kicks off December 3 with its presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire available worldwide within the Audible Plus catalog.

The Tennessee Williams masterpiece is directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (Slave Play) and stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Blanche DuBois and Carla Gugino (After the Fall) as her sister Stella. Completing the cast are Ariel Shafir as Stanley, as well as Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carmen M. Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Stacey Raymond, and Cesar J. Rosado.

The creative team also includes sound designer Lindsay Jones, dialect coaches Dawn-Elin Fraser and Deborah Hecht, intimacy director Claire Warden, and assistant director Nicholas Polonio.

The rest of WTF’s 2020 season on Audible includes Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler; Stacy Osei-Kuffour’s world premiere Animals; and the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack (all to be released in December 2020) and Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi’s world premiere Wish You Were Here (to be released in early 2021).