Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Mandy Patinkin, More Celebrate The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) April 18

Betty Buckley, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Bernadette Peters, and Lillias White are also part of The York Theatre Company benefit.

A streaming version of the Off-Broadway hit The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is presented April 18 at 7 PM ET to benefit The York Theatre Company, which was severely damaged by a water main break in January.

Directed by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and associate music direction by Annie Pasqua, the cast includes Victoria Clark, Jackie Hoffman, Gerry McIntyre, Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Alexandra Billings, Betty Buckley, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, André De Shields, Ana Gasteyer, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Beth Leavel, Lauren Molina, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Sarah Stiles, Michael West, and Lillias White.

Viewers can also expect appearances by Iain Armitage, Matthew Broderick, Lewis Black, Giancarlo Esposito, Joel Grey, Perez Hilton, Megan Hilty, Jane Krakowski, Amanda Lopez, Darlene Love, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Julianne Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Martha Plimpton, Anthony Rapp, Mercedes Ruehl, Brooke Shields, Renée Taylor, John Tartaglia, Ben Vereen, Gerard Alessandrini, Sara Bareilles, Debra Barsha, Nell Benjamin, Douglas J. Cohen, Gretchen Cryer, Nancy Ford, Amanda Green, Sheldon Harnick, Erik Haagensen, Joe Iconis, Tom Jones, Peter Kellogg, Richard Maltby, Jr., Alan Menken, Laurence O’Keefe, Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman, David Shire, Charles Strouse, Stephen Temperley, John Weidman, David Yazbek, Maury Yeston, Gale Brewer, Tim Guinee, Julie Halston, and Billy Recce.

The evening will conclude with remarks from Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Original director Pamela Hunt serves as artistic supervisor.

With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and a book by Bogart and Rockwell, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a parody and homage to Broadway's Golden Age. The production is made up of five mini-musicals telling the same story in the style of legendary musical theatre writers: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb.

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), which The York helped develop and create, received its Off-Broadway premiere there in 2003, where it enjoyed an extended run. Melanie Herman and The York transferred it to New World Stages in 2005 for a 500-performance commercial run. The original cast album is on JAY Records.

The York Theatre Company, in association with Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee, present the benefit.

The free stream, which will be on demand through April 21, is available at YorkTheatre.org. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link here. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.



(Updated April 18, 2021)