Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Mandy Patinkin, More Will Sing The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

Betty Buckley, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, and Lillias White will also be part of The York Theatre Company benefit.

A streaming version of the Off-Broadway hit The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) will be presented April 18 at 7 PM ET to benefit The York Theatre Company, which was severely damaged by a water main break in January.

Directed by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell, the event will feature appearances by Tony winners Betty Buckley, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera, and Lillias White; Oscar and Tony Award winner Mercedes Ruehl; Drama Desk winners Lewis Black, Richard Kind, Jose Llana, and Isaac Mizrahi; Olivier winner Lesli Margherita; Emmy winner Debra Messing; Tony nominees Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, and Ethan Slater; Emmy nominees Giancarlo Esposito, Martha Plimpton, and Randy Rainbow; and Lucille Lortel Award winner Soara-Joye Ross. Original director Pamela Hunt serves as artistic supervisor.

Also taking part are Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Kelvin Moon Loh, Telly Leung, Christine Pedi, Jelani Remy, Jackie Sanders, Michael West, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and a book by Bogart and Rockwell, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a parody and homage to Broadway's Golden Age. The production is made up of five mini-musicals telling the same story in the style of legendary musical theatre writers: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb.

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), which The York helped develop and create, received its Off-Broadway premiere there in 2003, where it enjoyed an extended run. Melanie Herman and The York transferred it to New World Stages in 2005 for a 500-performance commercial run. The original cast album is on JAY Records.

The York Theatre Company, in association with Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee, present the benefit.

The free stream, which will be on demand through April 21, will be available at YorkTheatre.org. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link here. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.

