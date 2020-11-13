Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Several More Broadway Stars Join Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon in HBO's The Gilded Age

The stacked cast also includes Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Denée Benton, and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Combined, this is a total of 19 (19!) Tony Awards. A slew of Broadway favorites have joined the cast of HBO's upcoming The Gilded Age, an 1880s-set period drama from Julian Fellowes. As previously announced, two-time Tony winners Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon will star. According to Deadline, newly added to the roster as recurring guest stars are Tony winners Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Michael Cerveris, Katie Finneran, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, as well as Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen and John Douglas Thompson. Rounding out the company are Tony nominees Carrie Coon and Denée Benton, plus Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpiin, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The nine-part limited series will follow Marian Brook, the daughter of a Southern general who, upon being orphaned, moves to New York City to live with her aunts. Baranski and Nixon play aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn and her decidedly less affluent sister Ava Brook. Bernie Telsey and Adam Caldwell are to thank for casting this Broadway-packed project.