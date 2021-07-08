Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More Set for In-Person Stars in the House Town Hall Event

Benefits and Galas   Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More Set for In-Person Stars in the House Town Hall Event
By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund presents its first ticketed fundraiser.
Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will offer its first in-person ticketed fundraiser September 12 at 7 PM at Town Hall in New York City.

Joining hosts Rudetsky and Wesley will be Tony winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, and Marc Shaiman, as well as Brenda Braxton, Timothy Busfield, Liz Callaway, Charlotte d’Amboise, Dana Delany, Melissa Gilbert, Andy Karl, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Orfeh, Adam Pascal, Christine Pedi, Jennifer Simard, Schele Williams, and Bellamy Young, plus Dr. Jon LaPook. Additional performers will be announced.

Concert_For_America_The_Great_Hall_2018_38_HR.jpg
Seth Rudetsky and Chita Rivera Monica Simoes

The performance will also live stream on StarsintheHouse.com.

"Seth and I are so excited to bring the show that we have been doing from our house for the past 16 months to The Town Hall in New York City, in front of a live and in-person audience,” said Wesley. “We're going to look back at some of our favorite moments of the show with the artists actually on stage beside us and, of course, celebrate the return of Broadway with live performances—all while celebrating the work of everyone at The Actors Fund."

All attendees must be fully vaccinated. For ticket information, click here.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The series recently celebrated raising $1 million for The Actors Fund with its first in-person event for invited guests June 30 at Asylum NYC.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

