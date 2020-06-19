Audra McDonald, LaChanze, James Monroe Iglehart, More Are Part of Inaugural Antonyo Awards, Celebrating Black Theatre Community, June 19

The streamed ceremony includes a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, presenters, and performers.

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, presents the inaugural Antonyo Awards June 19.

A celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community, the streamed ceremony begins at 7 PM ET on Broadway Black’s YouTube and Facebook pages and includes a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, presenters, and performers.

Presenters and performers scheduled to participate include Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee.

Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd announced nominations for The Antonyo Awards June 9.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Play

one in two by Donja R. Love

Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

STEW by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Paris by Eboni Booth

Best Musical

The Secret Life of Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Wrong Man

Girl From North Country

Jagged Little Pill

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

West Side Story

Native Son

Little Shop of Horrors

Fires in the Mirror

Two Can Play

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Kara Young, All The Natalie Portmans

Portia, STEW

April Mathis, Toni Stone

Kristolyn Lloyd, Little Women

Ato Blankson Wood, The Rolling Stone

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

LaChanze, A Christmas Carol

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Girl From the North Country

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Isaac Cole Powell, West Side Story

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Leland Fowler, One in Two

Nicco Annan, The Hot Wing King

Crystal Lucas-Perry, A Bright Room Called Day

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky

LaToya Edwards, The Rolling Stone

Okwui Okpokwasili, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Zawe Ashton, Betrayal

Grantham Coleman, The Great Society

Jordan Barbour, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Starr Busby, Octet

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cyrano

Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Taylor Iman Jones, Scotland, PA

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Broadway

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Jeanette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country

Dharon E. Jones, West Side Story

Best Solo Performance

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Dierdra McDowell, Down to Eartha

Best Director

Stevie Walker-Webb, One In Two

Robert O’Hara, BLKS

Whitney White, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Colette Robert, STEW

Raja Feather Kelly, We’re Gonna Die

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anatomy of A Suicide

Best Choreography

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Camille A. Brown, for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Edisa Weeks, Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Adesola Osakalumi, Coal Country

Byron Easley, Slave Play

nicHi Douglas, Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Live

Edward Mawere, #BroadwayRemixChallenge

Drew Shade, Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness Series

Jordan E. Cooper, Mama Got A Cough

Sis, Living with Sis IG Series

Camille A. Brown, Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes, Toni Stone

Alan C. Edwards, The Hot Wing King

Stacey Derosier, Novenas For A Lost Hospital

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III, Native Son

Best Sound

Justin Ellington, One in Two

Rucyl Frison, Anatomy of a Suicide

Luqman Brown, The Hot Wing King

Best Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Andy Jean, One in Two

Karen Perry, runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P Fellows, Native Son

Ari Fulton, Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Cookie Jordan, Toni Stone

Nikiya Mathis, STEW

Greg Cooper Spencer, A Soldier's Play

Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Cookie Jordan, A Strange Loop

Best Orchestrations

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Broadbend, Arkansas

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees

Katori Hall, Tina: A Tina Turner Musical

Harrison David Rivers, Broadbend, Arkansas

In addition to the competitive categories, a Lifetime Achievement honor will be presented to Chuck Cooper. Additional honorary Kinship Awards (the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Welcome Award, and the Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award) are to be announced.

In the Broadway Black spirit of community, winners have been chosen by the public; online voting began June 9 and continued through June 12 at midnight.

Drew Shade, founder of Broadway Black and the companion podcast Off Book, is executive producer of the Antonyos, with a creative team that includes Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Mawere, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room. They are all donating their time to recognize Black theatre in New York City.

“In our first meeting we decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans,” said Shade in an earlier statement. “The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre from actors to stage and company managers, administrators and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us.”

Visit BroadwayBlack.com for more information.

(Updated June 19, 2020)