Audra McDonald, LaChanze, James Monroe Iglehart, More Will Be Part of Inaugural Antonyo Awards, Celebrating Black Theatre Community

The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, presenters, and performers.

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, will present the inaugural Antonyo Awards June 19.

A celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community, the streamed ceremony will begin at 7 PM ET and will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, presenters, and performers.

Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd announce nominations for The Antonyo Awards June 9 at 7 PM ET on Broadway Black’s YouTube and Facebook pages. In the Broadway Black spirit of community, winners will be chosen by the public; online voting will begin June 9 at 7:30 PM ET and continue through June 12 at midnight at BroadwayBlack.com.

Drew Shade, founder of Broadway Black and the companion podcast Off Book, is executive producer of the Antonyos, with a creative team that includes Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Maware, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room. They are all donating their time to recognize Black theatre in New York City.

“In our first meeting we decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans,” says Shade. “The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre from actors to stage and company managers, administrators and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us.”

Presenters and performers scheduled to participate currently include Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee.

Four special “Kinfolk Awards”—the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, Welcome Award, and The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award—will also be presented to members of the Black theatre community as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award to be announced prior to the event.

Visit BroadwayBlack.com for more information.