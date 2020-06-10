Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Summer Concert Series

The trio will perform individually each Sunday, following Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller.

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Melissa Errico have joined the lineup of performers taking part in the virtual The Seth Concert Series with Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. The series kicked off May 31 with Tony winner Kelli O’Hara; Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller headline June 14 and June 21, respectively.

Salonga will perform June 28 at 9 AM ET, with a rebroadcast the same day at 8 PM ET. The Miss Saigon Tony winner was last seen on Broadway in Once On This Island; fans can catch her performance in Allegiance through June 23 on Broadway On Demand.

WATCH: 11 Lea Salonga Videos Getting Us Through #StayatHome

Errico is scheduled for July 5 at 8 PM ET with a rebroadcast July 6 at 3 PM ET. Errico has been seen on Broadway in Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, Amour (which garnered her a Tony nomination), Dracula The Musical, and more.

Six-time Tony winner McDonald will close out the series July 12 at 8 PM, with a rebroadcast July 13 at 3 PM ET. She was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. She'll next be heard in an Audible presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire as Blanche DuBois in a Williamstown Theatre Festival production adapted for social distancing.

For concert tickets, visit TheSethConcertSeries.com.

