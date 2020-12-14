Audra McDonald-Led New York City Center Digital Gala Extends Streaming Window

By Andrew Gans
Dec 14, 2020
 
The evening with the six-time Tony winner was filmed on the City Center stage.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald headlines New York City Center's 2020 Digital Gala, which premiered December 9. Originally scheduled to be available on-demand for one week, viewers can catch the concert through January 3, 2021.

McDonald is accompanied by music director Andy Einhorn from the stage of City Centers. The set list features popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway by Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Herman, Cole Porter, and Stephen Sondheim. Michael Urie hosts.

“We are so excited and honored that the great Audra McDonald will be making her New York City Center debut as part of our annual gala presentation and our commitment to turning the lights back on at City Center,” said City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler in an earlier statement. “While we may not be able to gather in celebration this year, I am delighted that we are able to capture Audra’s exceptional talent on our stage and bring the energy of this live performance directly to our audience.”

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQIA+ causes, and underprivileged youth through her work with Covenant House. She is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, with the mission to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theatre community and throughout the nation.

Digital access for the concert starts at $35 at NYCityCenter.org.

