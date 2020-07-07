Audra McDonald, Michael Feinstein, More on Deck for Upcoming Live With Carnegie Hall Programs

The digital series offers original content in the wake of the music venue’s continued shutdown.

Audra McDonald will curate a new program for Live With Carnegie Hall, the venue’s ongoing alternative to in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The six-time Tony winner will be joined by musical director Andy Einhorn July 23 to showcase new repertoire selections and speak with Mo Rocca.

Additional upcoming Live With Carnegie Hall installments include a Cole Porter exploration led by Michael Feinstein and featuring Storm Large and Catherine Russell (July 7); the return of Musical Explorers with a study of traditional Greek, Malian, and Indian music (July 8), a Learn With Carnegie Hall session commemorating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with conductor Marin Alsop (July 15); and a centennial celebration of violinist Isaac Stern (July 21).

All programming will be available on Facebook and YouTube. Click here for more information.

Carnegie Hall shut its doors in the wake of the global health crisis March 12, hours before Broadway followed suit. On June 18, the venue announced all programming through the rest of the year will be canceled. It currently hopes to reopen January 7, 2021.

