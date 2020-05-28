Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana, More to Present at 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards

By Andrew Gans
May 28, 2020
 
Winners will be announced May 31 in a virtual presentation on NY1.
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Audra McDonald Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A host of theatre favorites will appear as presenters at the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be offered virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Frank DiLella, winners will be announced during a presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

2020 DRAMA DESK NOMINATIONS: Soft Power, The Wrong Man Lead the Pack in Condensed Season

The evening will feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, James Corden, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, and Susan Stroman.

The celebration of the theatre season will benefit The Actors Fund and its work to provide emergency financial assistance. Donations can be made at ActorsFund.org. Additionally, the ceremony will posthumously honor Harold Prince as the inaugural recipient of a namesake lifetime achievement distinction.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theatre artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre.

