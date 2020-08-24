Audra McDonald, Rachel Brosnahan, More Bring Covenant House’s Stage and Screen Sleep Out Online August 24

The virtual event, aimed at supporting young people facing homelessness, also features upcoming West Side Story stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler.

Stars from Broadway, film, and TV join forces August 24 for a virtual edition of Sleep Out: Stage and Screen, the annual event supporting Covenant House and its mission to help young people who are facing homelessness. A live broadcast will take place beginning at 8 PM ET.

In lieu of the traditional sleep out in New York, participants will take to the floors or yards of their own outdoor spaces due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As in years past, the tradition is not to mimic homelessness, but rather to act in solidarity with the people the organization supports.

Among those set to take part are six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (both members of the organization’s Board of Directors), Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler (stars of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story), Adrienne Warren, Rachel Zegler, Jason Ralph, Sam Pinkleton, Diana DiMenna, Rachel Sussman, Alison Cimmet, Shereen Pimentel, Kyle Selig, Jessica Phillips, and Judy Kuhn.

The initiative, according to Covenant House President Kevin Ryan, “will make it possible for our heroic front line staff to continue caring for our kids during the most challenging time in our history.” He continues, “Every day we are isolating symptomatic youth and nursing them to health, delivering thousands of PPE to keep kids and staff safe, and deploying Emergency Response Working Groups so we can stay prepared.”

The first digital Sleep Out took place April 24. A few weeks later, myriad stars and Covenant House supporters took part in a virtual gala, including McDonald, Stephanie J. Block, and Meryl Streep.

