Audra McDonald Will Executive Produce and Narrate Whitney Houston Documentary

Benjamin Alfonsi will direct and produce Whitney Houston in Focus.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will narrate and executive produce a new documentary about the life of late Grammy-winning singer Whitney Houston, according to Deadline.

The film, which will explore Houston's life before she became an international star, will be produced and directed by Benjamin Alfonsi. Entitled Whitney Houston in Focus, the documentary is based on an upcoming book by Bette Marshall, a photographer who met Houston when she was 18 and captured images of the young singer throughout early auditions and recording sessions.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous, and her artistry was perfection,” McDonald told Deadline. “We all witnessed her superstardom, and I’m honored to help tell this part of Whitney’s story, before it all began.”

Production is already underway, with an eye on an early 2022 release. The documentary is also produced by Cinergistik with Ken Siman and Christian Alfonsi as co-executive producers.

Marshall’s book, Young Whitney, to be released in February 2022, will mark the 10th anniversary of Houston’s death at the age of 48. The photographer will also be part of the documentary.