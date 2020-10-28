Audra McDonald Will Headline New York City Center's 2020 Gala

By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2020
 
The evening with the six-time Tony winner will be streamed live from the City Center stage.
Audra McDonald Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will headline New York City Center's 2020 gala.

An Evening with Audra McDonald, which will be filmed live on the venue's stage, will be streamed beginning December 9 at 7:30 PM ET. The concert will be available on demand for one week following the premiere.

McDonald will be accompanied by music director Andy Einhorn.

“We are so excited and honored that the great Audra McDonald will be making her New York City Center debut as part of our annual gala presentation and our commitment to turning the lights back on at City Center,” said City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler. “While we may not be able to gather in celebration this year, I am delighted that we are able to capture Audra’s exceptional talent on our stage and bring the energy of this live performance directly to our audience.”

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQIA+ causes, and underprivileged youth through her work with Covenant House. She is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, with the mission to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theatre community and throughout the nation.

Gala packages, including festive pre- and post-show events with City Center artists and McDonald, are available starting at $2,500. For additional information and reservations, email SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org. Digital access for the concert starts at $35 and goes on sale to the general public November 16 at NYCityCenter.org.

Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and cast in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Audra McDonald and cast in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
