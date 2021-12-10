Audra McDonald Will Play the London Palladium in 2022

The six-time Tony winner will be accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will perform in concert at the London Palladium September 25, 2022.

The history-making artist will be joined by Andy Einhorn and the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra. Attendees can expect tunes from the Great American Songbook and McDonald's Broadway career.



McDonald said, “London is one of my favorite cities on the planet—I love it so much. There was a time when I was working and performing in London at least once a year. I’ve missed it so very much, so the fact I’m getting the chance to return in this way is a joy for me. Come on out because I can’t wait to see you all. It’s been a while, and I can’t wait to be in a theatre with you again.”

In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill—she was also Olivier-nominated for her portrayal of Billie Holiday—McDonald has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden, Marie Christine, Henry IV, 110 in the Shade, Shuffle Along..., and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

Fourth Wall Live produces the event. Pre-sale begins December 15 with general availability starting December 17. For more information, click here.

