Audra McDonald Will Star in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders on Broadway

Kenny Leon is set to direct.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders. Kenny Leon will helm the production with additional casting, a creative team, a theatre, and dates to be announced in the coming months.

This isn’t the first time McDonald and Leon have tackled Kennedy’s work. A digital reading of the play aired earlier this year as part of Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series.

A member of the Theater Hall of Fame and an Obie Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Kennedy is a playwright, lecturer, and author. Her other works include Funnyhouse of a Negro, June and Jean in Concert, and Sleep Deprivation Chamber. “I am so thrilled. It’s only taken me 65 years to make it to Broadway!” said Kennedy.

Ohio State Murders follows fiction author Suzanne Alexander as she returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing. Soon after arriving, however, a dark mystery unravels.

Serving as lead producers are Jeffrey Richards (a co-founder of Broadway’s Best Shows), Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, and Irene Gandy.

Leon is also attached to a number of upcoming projects, including the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's King James and a planned Broadway revival of Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death.