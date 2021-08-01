August 2021 Streaming: Center Stage, Annie, Vivo, More

What’s coming to Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix this month.

Summer continues with lots of favorites ready to cue up while escaping the heat. From nostalgia-inducing Center Stage and Annie to the new animated musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the second season of The Other Two finally arriving, there’s plenty for everyone.

Plus, Andrew Rannells makes his directorial debut with an episode in Season 2 of Modern Love based on his essay published in The New York Times . The season premieres August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

All titles are available to stream August 1 unless otherwise noted.

Amazon

Annie

This 1982 film adaptation of the Broadway musical brings everyone’s favorite “Tomorrow”-singing orphan to the big screen with a supporting cast full of theatre stars, including Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, Bernadette Peters as Lily, Tim Curry as Rooster, Ann Reinking as Grace, Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks, and Geoffrey Holder as Punjab (a character from the musical’s source material added for the film).

Catch Me If You Can

Another stage musical inspiration, the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. comes to life thanks to fun performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks (played by Aaron Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz on stage in 2011). Steven Spielberg directs.

Center Stage

This dance-centric film follows students enrolled at the fictitious American Ballet Academy in New York City. Helmed by two-time Tony-winning director Nicholas Hytner (Carousel, The History Boys), Center Stage features performances from such theatre favorites as Peter Gallagher, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, and Priscilla Lopez.

La La Land

Broadway vet Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in this movie-musical love letter to Hollywood, following the romantic and artistic entanglement of an aspiring actor (Stone) and a jazz composer (Gosling). The film’s Academy Award-winning music includes songs with music by Justin Hurtwitz and lyrics by Dear Evan Hansen writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Annette (August 20)

Burn This Tony nominee Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard lead this film, about a stand-up comedian and his world-famous soprano wife whose lives are upended after giving birth to a daughter with a special gift. The new movie-musical features songs by Russel and Ron Mael of the band Sparks.

HBO Max

The Birdcage

Directed by Mike Nichols and adapted by Elaine May from the original French play, this 1996 comedy stars Nathan Lane and Robin Williams as a gay couple who run a drag cabaret club in Miami. When their son announces his engagement, the pair are in over their heads as they prepare to meet the fiancée, whose parents are very conservative. Hilarity ensues in this lighthearted look at what happens when two families from opposite sides of the aisle come together to celebrate love. Sound familiar? The same source material inspired the 1983 Jerry Herman-Harvey Fierstein musical La Cage Aux Folles.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

This is the story of two con men—one elegant and one slovenly—who scheme to bilk rich women out of their money on the French Riviera. Steve Martin, Michael Caine, and Glenne Headly star in this comedy that inspired the musical that opened on Broadway in 2005. Directed by Frank Oz, the film features a screenplay by Dale Launer, Stanley Shapiro, and Paul Henning.

The Other Two (August 26)

After a long wait between Season 1 and 2, the comedy returns for another round of chaos. The series follows two adult siblings navigating their not-quite-thriving careers and personal lives as their 13-year-old brother becomes a viral teen sensation. Broadway alum Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra, Molly Shannon, Case Walker, and Ken Marino star with Gideon Glick joining for the second season as a love interest for Cary, played by Drew Tarver.

Hulu

Bagdad Cafe

A woman trapped in an unhappy marriage decides to leave her husband behind during a road trip and start working in a cafe in the middle of nowhere. Working with the tough-as-nails Brenda, the two build a friendship and encounter some unique characters on their way to making the pit stop a place to remember. A stage adaptation of the movie is currently playing in London, with performances set for the Old Vic: In Camera series August 25–28.

Plaza Suite

Check out the 1971 film adaptation of Neil Simon’s comedy ahead of its return to Broadway next year . Instead of two performers playing three different couples, Simon flipped the script by having Walter Mattheau play all of the male characters, but gave Maureen Stapleton, Barbra Harris, and Lee Grant one female role apiece. Arthur Hiller directs.

Only Murders in the Building (August 31)

The new comedy series features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three true crime–obsessed strangers whose lives collide after they witness a murder. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Soon, they realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. Joining the cast is Nathan Lane, who plays a New York City grocery chain owner in the show, co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman.

Netflix

Vivo (August 6)

Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote songs for this animated movie musical and lent his vocal talent as the main character, a kinkajou who must deliver a letter from his owner in Havana to a long-lost love in Miami. Also in the cast are Gloria Estefan, Juan De Marcos, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, and newcomer Ynairaly Simo. The movie, co-directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords, also features a score by Alex Lacamoire with a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes and DeMicco.

